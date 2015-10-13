Air Astana promotes Astana EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An Air Astana Embraer 190 has become one of the first of 30 aircrafts in the fleet to feature the distinctive Astana Expo 2017 logo on both sides of the fuselage. Cooperative international marketing activity for this major Eco-Friendly Energy event follows the announcement that Air Astana would be "Official Carrier of Astana Expo 2017" at the ceremony in Astana on August 17, 2015, the company's press service reports.

"Astana Expo 2017 will strongly focus on the eco-friendly energy, with exhibitors in the fields of demand, innovation and practical solutions expected to take a high profile at the event," said Peter Foster, President & CEO of Air Astana. "For Air Astana, reduction of aircraft emissions is one of our highest priorities, which is reflected in our recent decision to acquire a fleet of Airbus A320 family NEO aircraft, whose new engine technology cuts emissions by 15%." "The appearance of Astana Expo 2017 logos on Air Astana aircraft represents a very important step in developing the marketing campaign for the event and we are delighted to be cooperating with the national carrier in projecting our event to influential audiences in Asia, Europe and the Middle East," said Sergey Kuyanov, Director of Public Relations for Astana Expo 2017. "One of the most important goals for Astana Expo 2017 will be the development of inbound tourism to Kazakhstan, with the event expected to attract more than two million visitors from Kazakhstan and around the world. We have already signed several major contracts with large international tour operators to sell Kazakhstan packages for 2017." Mr Kuyanov added, "National and International energy companies are showing strong interest in exhibiting at the event and we are expecting to sign a number of major agreements for participation in this important national project in the next few months." Within the framework of the memorandum of cooperation between Air Astana and Astana Expo 2017, there are plans to integrate the airline's online reservation system onto the event website www.expo2017astana.com and also activate a joint PR-campaign. Additionally all Astana transit and arriving in passengers will be given tickets to the exhibition in 2017.