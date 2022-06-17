Air Astana receives APEX Award

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX), together with the top-rated travel app Triplt, honoured Air Astana with an award in the category ‘Best Entertainment System and Inflight Food & Beverage in Central Asia' at a ceremony held in Dublin on 8th June 2022.

The Triplt App collected independent passenger feedback from more than one million flights on 600 airlines worldwide. Passengers rated carriers on a one-to-five star scale covering five parameters: seat comfort, in-flight service, food and beverages, entertainment system and wi-fi service, Air Astana informed on its website.

Yelena Obukhova, Vice President of Inflight Service of Air Astana: «Receiving this prestigious APEX award is a testimony to Ai Astana’s commitment to continuous service improvement and development. The independence of passenger assessments adds value to the award and we are grateful for their positive feedback».

APEX is a certified international non-profit organization dedicated to exploring and improving the quality of air transport services. Air Astana was previously awarded the APEX 5-Star Award in the Major Airline category three times between 2018 and 2020.