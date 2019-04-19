Air Astana receives awards at World Travel Catering & On-board Services EXPO 2019

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Air Astana received a series of interior, in-flight product and on-board catering awards at the World Travel Catering & On-board Services EXPO (WTCE) held in Hamburg, Germany in early April, Kazinform has learnt from the company's press service.

The carrier received TravelPlus gold awards for Business Class amenity kits in the Europe/Africa region, Economy Class amenity kits for babies and an audience choice award for Children's amenity kits. On-board Hospitality magazine gave Air Astana the highest award for children's amenity kits and finally a PAX International readership award was received for Outstanding Food Service among CIS carriers, as well as for Business Class and children's amenity kits.



About WTCE

WTCE is the leading global event for the travel catering, on-board retail and passenger comfort industries. The event is held annually in Hamburg, showcasing over 350 exhibiting companies, including more than 800 airlines and railway companies. WTCE takes place alongside Aircraft Interiors Expo, Passenger Technology Solutions and the Passenger Experience Conference.