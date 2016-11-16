EN
    13:56, 16 November 2016 | GMT +6

    Air Astana receives new Airbus­ ­A­320 ­NEO­ passenger jet

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The fleet of Air Astana has received a new, modern and high-technological aircraft Airbus­ ­A­320 ­NEO­, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The presentation of the plane took place today in Astana.

    The aircraft will operate domestic and international flights to China, Turkey, India, Russia and UAE.

     Airbus­ А320 ­NEO is a narrow-bodied passenger jet with suffix "neo" meaning "new engine option". The plane has 16 seats in business class and 132 seats in economy class equipped with individual entertaining systems.

    A320 ­NEO­ is a modified version of A320 airliners. These highly economical planes are equipped with Pratt & Whitney engines and wingtips reducing fuel consumption by 15% compared to modern A320CEO­ and increasing flying range.

    In 2015, Air Astana signed lease purchase contracts on delivery of 11 Airbus A320 NEO­ jets to Kazakhstan from 2016 to 2019. Two more planes will arrive in Kazakhstan in early 2017.

