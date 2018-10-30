Air Astana reduces flights to foreign destinations for winter season

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Since October 28, 2018, Air Astana has switched over to the winter flight schedule until March 30, 2019, the airline's press service informed.

For the period, Air Astana has reduced the number of flights from Astana to London, Delhi, Omsk, from Almaty to Beijing, and from both cities of Kazakhstan to Kyiv, Moscow, and St. Petersburg.

In the 2018/2019 winter season, Air Astana will continue to fly to 20 countries of the world, including 5 CIS countries (Russia, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan), and to Georgia and Ukraine. Its own flights will be operated in 40 cities, comprising 28 ones abroad.

The network of flights to the CIS countries includes Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Omsk, Yekaterinburg, Novosibirsk, Tyumen, Baku, Bishkek, Tashkent, Dushanbe, as well as flights to Kyiv and Tbilisi.

Domestic flights cover 12 cities of Kazakhstan: Almaty, Astana, Aktau, Atyrau, Aktobe, Uralsk, Shymkent, Kyzylorda, Oskemen, Pavlodar, Kostanay, and Karaganda.

In March 2018, Air Astana entered into a code-sharing agreement with Cathay Pacific, thanks to which passengers of both carriers gained the opportunity to fly through the partner's route network. In particular, Air Astana's customers can travel to Asia and Australia via Hong Kong.

The code-sharing agreements with Air France/KLM, Hong Kong Airlines, Air India, Asiana Airlines, Bangkok Airways, Etihad Airways, Turkish Airlines, Lufthansa, LOT Polish Airlines and 95 interline agreements remain in effect.

All these agreements expand Air Astana passengers' access to the flight connections and tariffs of over 500 foreign cities.

It is to be recalled that the airline launched new routes in 2018: Atyrau-Frankfurt-Atyrau, Astana-Tyumen-Astana, and Astana-Kazan-Astana.