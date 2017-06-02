Air Astana relaunches flights from Astana to Kiev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Air Astana relaunched direct flights from Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan to Kiev, the capital of Ukraine on 1st June 2017. The service will be operated five times a week using Airbus A320 and Embraer 190 aircraft, Kazinform has learned from the company's press service .

Air Astana offers travellers from Ukraine a wide range of convenient flight connections in Astana with services to international destinations including Bangkok, Beijing, Seoul, Urumqi, Novosibirsk, Omsk and Yekaterinburg, as well as many other cities across Kazakhstan. Together with other Air Astana international passengers travelling through Astana between 1st June and 10th September 2017, those using the new services to and from Kiev will be entitled to free admission tickets for EXPO 2017 Astana - Future Energy.



"With the opening of EXPO 2017 Astana and government, business, cultural and tourism links between Kazakhstan and Ukraine are once again growing strongly, Air Astana is delighted to relaunch services between the two capital cities," said Peter Foster, President and CEO of Air Astana. "Passengers from Ukraine can look forward to enjoying Air Astana's Skytrax award winning service and the benefits of the Nomad Club for frequent flyers."



Volodymyr Dzhydzhora, Chargé d'Affaires of Ukraine said, "Start of the direct flights from Astana to Kiev from the 1st of June 2017 by Air Astana is a great asset to Ukraine-Kazakhstan growing network for the coming summer. This is not the first time when Air Astana flies to Ukraine but renewal of its trips shows growing mutual interest between the countries. For sure this new flight is a great opportunity for Ukrainians to visit EXPO-2017 and National Day of Ukraine, which is scheduled for the 15th of June. I have no doubt that the summer ahead will bring new successes and new challenges to Ukrainian and Kazakh aviation, and I look forward to continuing that journey with all of you".



Economy class return fares start at 336.65 USD, with Business Class return fares starting at 1381.65 USD including all taxes with exception to service fee. Tickets can be purchased at Air Astana ticketing offices as well as on the company's website airastana.com or via the 24/7 Call Centre: +7 (727) 244 44 77.



Air Astana first launched services between Astana and Kiev on 1st of April 2013, but this was suspended on 18th of July 2014.