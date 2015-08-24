Air Astana resumes flights to Dubai

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Beginning from 25 October the current year Air Astana will resume Astana-Dubai flight, the press service of the company informs.

Regular non-stop flight Astana-Dubai will operate four times a week on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays on a comfortable Airbus 320. "Air Astana Company is interested in the development of the capital's airport. This year alone, we have opened direct flights to Paris, Tbilisi, and Seoul," said Peter Foster, President of the airline.