Air Astana resumes Stopover Holiday program

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Air Astana resumed the previously popular Stopover Holiday program for transit passengers. The program was originally launched to boost tourism in Kazakhstan in 2013, but has been suspended during the global pandemic. More than 59 000 transit passengers enjoyed the program between 2013 and 2019, the company informs on its website

The Stopover Holiday program continues to offer Air Astana passengers one night’s accommodation on a bed-and-breakfast basis and airport transfers for only US$19, when flying through Astana and Almaty. Passengers can also extend their stay at the hotel for an additional fee.

In order to enjoy the program, Air Astana passengers transiting through Nur-Sultan and Almaty with a minimum 10 hours connecting time between flights can book online by simply submitting ticket reservation number, personal data and hotel selection. Upon completion of the booking process, a confirmation voucher will be sent to the passenger’s e-mail address.

Upon arrival in Astana or Almaty, passengers will be met by a driver and transferred to the selected hotel. Passengers are then free to explore the city independently or pay separately for a guided city tour. On the day of departure, a transfer from hotel to airport will also be arranged.

In the past, the Stopover Holiday program proved to be very popular amongst passengers travelling from Seoul to Dubai, Istanbul and Tbilisi, from Delhi to Tashkent, Bishkek, Dushanbe, Baku and Tbilisi, and from Istanbul to Thailand, Maldives, Seoul and Delhi, all of whom appreciated the opportunity to see two countries on one trip.