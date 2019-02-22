Air Astana revises check-in procedures for transfer passengers at Incheon International Airport

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The check-in counter for transfer passengers arriving in Almaty & Astana via Incheon International Airport in Seoul will cease operation on 1st March 2019.

From that date, the check-in process for Air Astana flights will be undertaken at the gate commencing three hours prior to flight departure and closing 40 minutes beforehand. Passengers will be required to provide agents with baggage tags to confirm the through check-in of baggage, Air Astana's official website reads.



Air Astana launched flights to Seoul from Almaty in December 2013 and from Astana in June 2015. Services from Almaty to Seoul operate five times a week, with frequency due to in June 2019, and four times a week from Astana. Air Astana has carried over half and million passengers and nine thousand tons cargo on routes to Seoul since 2013.