Air Astana set to fly direct to Tokyo

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee has designated Air Astana air company to operate the flights en route Nur-Sultan-Tokyo-Nur-Sultan, the committee's press service reports.

Pursuant to the First President's task set at the extended Government meeting as of January 30, 2019 the Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee has designated the Air Astana an operating carrier to perform regular direct flights en route Nur-Sultan-Tokyo-Nur-Sultan, it said in a release.



Air Astana plans to launch the direct air service in the second half of the year. It will fly Boeing 767 twice a week.