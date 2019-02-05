EN
    13:04, 05 February 2019 | GMT +6

    Air Astana set to fly to New York, Shanghai

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Air Astana will fly to New York and Shanghai, Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development Zhenis Kassymbek said at the Tuesday session of the Government, Kazinform reports.

    "This year the ministry together with Air Astana will take steps to launch air communication with New York, Shanghai and other world's big cities," Minister Kassymbek told participants of the session.

    According to Kassymbek, the ministry has already drawn up the draft intergovernmental agreement on air communication between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the U.S. which is expected to be signed in March.

    Recall that at the extended session of the Government President Nursultan Nazarbayev instructed to open direct flights from Kazakhstan to the U.S. and Japan.

