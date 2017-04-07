Air Astana supports Service of Kindness charity contest

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Air Astana and the Interfax News Agency recently joined forces to provide support for the "Service of Kindness" contest organised amongst local journalists, with the intention of contributing to the "Ayla" charity fund. The contest was undertaken to coincide with the 10th anniversary of the fund, with focus on identifying creative articles that had informed viewers and readers about everyday good deeds and effective charity work in Kazakhstan, Kazinforn has learned from the company's press service.

Over 200 articles from more than 70 journalists were submitted for the contest and included television stories and programs, printed publication features and electronic media reports. Winners from Tengrinews, Otarka (Ekibastuz), Express K (Almaty) and channel TDC 42 (Uralsk) each received two Air Astana tickets to destinations including Paris, Hong Kong, St. Petersburg and Tbilisi.