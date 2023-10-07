EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    18:29, 07 October 2023 | GMT +6

    Air Astana suspends sales of tickets to Israel

    air astana
    Photo: Kazinform News Agency

    Following the unstable situation in Isarel the flight scheduled for October 8 will be operated if safety of the Ben Gurion airport is ensured. All the following flights to Tel Aviv will be suspended until further notice, Kazinform reports.

    Air Astana suspended the sales of tickets to Tel Aviv, Israel, until further notice. The air career offers all the passengers who bought the tickets and willing now to cancel their trips due to the current situation in Israel to fully refund the flights, it said in statement.

    Жанна Нурмаганбетова
    Жанна Нурмаганбетова
