Air Astana takes delivery of its first A320neo

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Air Astana, Kazakhstan's flag carrier, has taken delivery of its first A320neo at Airbus headquarters in Toulouse in the presence of airline executives and government officials. The aircraft leased from Air Lease Corporation is part of a deal announced at Farnborough Airshow 2015 for 11 A320neo Family aircraft. The A320neo will join Air Astana's Airbus fleet of 13 A320 Family aircraft, and will be operated on domestic and international network, Kazinform has learnt from the company's press service.

Air Astana's A320neo is powered by Pratt & Whitney engines and features a two class cabin layout, seating 16 passengers in business and 132 in economy.



"The A320 Family has proven to be a success in service with Air Astana over the past ten years, for its passenger appeal, low operating costs and reliability," said Peter Foster, President and CEO of Air Astana. "The A320neo Family offers significant improvements in all of these areas".



"We congratulate Air Astana on their first A320neo delivery. Becoming the first operator of the world's most advanced single-aisle aircraft in the CIS. The airline will not only benefit from the commonality with their existing A320 Family fleet but also from its unprecedented passenger comfort and fuel efficiency "said John Leahy Airbus Chief Operating Officer, Customers.