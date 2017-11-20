Air Astana to become one of largest Airbus A320neo Family operators in CA and CIS
The delivery of the new generation A320neo Family aircraft will allow for an overall increase of capacity by up to 40% over the next three years. The A320neo and A321neo will operate on domestic and medium haul destinations, whilst the A321neoLR has the capability to operate long-range services from Almaty and Astana to destinations in Asia and Europe. As well as boosting frequencies on existing routes, the aircraft will also be deployed on new services to CIS and South Asia.
"Air Astana has ambitious plans to grow the fleet to more than 60 aircraft over the next 10 years and we look forward to becoming one of the largest A320neo Family operators in the region," said Peter Foster, President of Air Astana. "The existing fleet of A320 aircraft have been an outstanding success in service over many year and the A320neo Family is now destined to go further in both pleasing our discerning passengers and keeping our costs low."