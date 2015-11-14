EN
    14:53, 14 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Air Astana to continue flights to Paris

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Air Astana will continue to conduct flights to Paris in accordance with the schedule, a Kazinform correspondent learned from the Company.

    "Air Astana will continue to conduct flights to Paris as scheduled.

    The tickets are selling. There have been no instructions to stop selling tickets. According to the schedule, we have flights to Paris on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday," representatives of the Company noted.

