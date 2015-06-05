Air Astana to fly home over 1,000 Kazakhstani tourists trapped in Turkey

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Air Astana Company plans to fly over 1,000 tourists from Kazakhstan who got stuck in Turkey due to a fault of Kazakhstan-based tour operator - Tengri Travelsystem.

"The air carrier will continue to ensure smooth transfer of our compatriots trapped in Turkey until June 19. It plans to arrange 11 charter flights and assures that the disappointed Tengri Travelsystem clients won't have to cover extra travel costs," Air Astana's representative told Kazinform correspondent.

He also added that to date Air Astana has performed 4 out of 11 flights from Antalya to Astana and Almaty and 431 Kazakhstanis have returned home safely. Recall that Tengri Travelsystem tour operator declared its bankruptcy through its official website earlier this week.