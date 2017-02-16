Air Astana to increase frequency on Astana- London route

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Air Astana the principal airline and the flag carrier of the Republic of Kazakhstan, has announced it will increase weekly frequency from Astana to London, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Starting June 2017 the carrier will perform flights on Sundays in addition to existing operations on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Flights will be operated be Boeing 757's.

Flight time from Astana to London is 7h 10 min. Return flight is 6h 25 min.