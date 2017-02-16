EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:16, 16 February 2017 | GMT +6

    Air Astana to increase frequency on Astana- London route

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Air Astana the principal airline and the flag carrier of the Republic of Kazakhstan, has announced it will increase weekly frequency from Astana to London, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Starting June 2017 the carrier will perform flights on Sundays in addition to existing operations on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

    Flights will be operated be Boeing 757's.

    Flight time from Astana to London is 7h 10 min. Return flight is 6h 25 min.

     

    Tags:
    Air Astana Astana Transport Kazakhstan and the UK Tourism and Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!