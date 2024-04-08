Air Astana to launch additional flights from Almaty to Atyrau

Kazakhstan’s flagship carrier Air Astana announced launch of additional flights from Almaty to Atyrau in connection with the flood situation in Atyrau region, Kazinform News Agency reports.

“On April 9, Air Astana will launch additional flights KC 8770 and KC 8780 from Almaty to Atyrau and back onboard Airbus A321 plane with the capacity of 179 seats. The flight from Almaty to Atyrau si scheduled for 05:00 pm. The return flight is scheduled for 09:15 pm,” a statement from the airline reads.

The company is currently receiving applications from volunteer organizations for a free transportation of humanitarian aid.