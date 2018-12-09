EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:35, 09 December 2018 | GMT +6

    Air Astana to present its new Embraer 190-E2 Dec 14

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On December 14, 2018 the Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport will hold a presentation of a new jet bought by Air Astana - Embraer 190-E2, Kazinform learnt from the Civil Aviation Committee.

    The aircraft was assembled at the Embraer plant in Brazil.


    The new jet is a modernized version of Embraer E-Jets family which has been operated in Kazakhstan since 2011. This is a twin-engine narrow-bodied passenger plane of a short and medium range with a maximum flying distance of 5,278km.  The Embraer 190-E2 has new generation engines with an accessory gearbox and significantly improved wing aerodynamics.

    The aircraft was designed to reduce fuel consumption, emissions, noise and maintenance costs.

    In the future, the national carrier plans to replace its Embraer planes with new ones.

    By the way, the new aircraft has a special "Snow Leopard" livery to draw global attention to the threat of extinction of this wild cat inhabiting mountainous areas of southern Kazakhstan. 

    Tags:
    Air Astana Transport News Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!