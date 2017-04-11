Air Astana to start daily flights from Almaty to Tbilisi

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Air Astana announced it would be boosting the number of flights to Tbilisi from June, Kazinform correspondent reports referring to the airline's press-service.

"Starting June 2, flights between Almaty and Tbilisi will be carried out daily, and the number of flights from Astana to Tbilisi will be increased to 4 times a week," the statement reads.

According to Air Astana flights from Astana to Tbilisi will be carried out on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.