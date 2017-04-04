Air Astana to start flying to Singapore and Tokyo in 2019

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Minister of Investments and Development Zhenis Kassymbek told about the work on expanding flight geography from Kazakh airports, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"For example, last year airlines launched 7 new international air flights from Astana to Amsterdam, from Almaty to Xian, Sharm El Sheikh and Tehran, from Aktau to Batumi and Sochi and from Shymkent to Istanbul. Considering the growing demand for air transportation between Kazakhstan and European countries and in view of EXPO 2017 international specialized exhibition and developing Astana International Finance Center, in the short run foreign carriers will launch new air routes to Europe", the Minister posted on Facebook.

In particular, LOT Polish Airlines will launch 4 regular flights a week from Almaty to Warsaw on May 8, a large low-cost carrier Wizz Air will start operating flights from Astana to Budapest on June 1 and FinnAir will open up 2 regular flights a week from Astana to Helsinki on June 19. Besides, Kassymbek says that Air China planes will start flying from Astana to Beijing with frequency of 3 flights a week since June as agreed with Chinese air authorities.

"Our domestic airlines also expand flight geography, in June 2017 Air Astana start flights from Astana to Ulan Bator and SCAT will fly from Astana to Yerevan. In 2019 Air Astana plans to launch flights from Astana to Singapore and Tokyo and in 2020 to Shanghai and New York. In addition, Air Astana plans to increase the frequency of flights for several international routes," he informed.