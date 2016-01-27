Air Astana transported around 4 mln passengers in 2015

ALMATY. KAZINFORM President of Air Astana, Kazakhstan's flagship carrier, Peter Foster told mass media today about the outcomes of the company's year 2015 work and plans for the current year.

“In 2015, the company’s profit made 47 bln 700 mln U.S. dollars that is 144% higher compared to 2014. Last year, we transported 3 mln 860 thousand passengers and had 2% growth against the previous period. The company’s sales turnover in this period reduced by 21% due to the current market conditions,” Foster said.

He reminded that in 2016 the company plans to launch new flights to Ulaanbaatar and Tehran.

According to him, the company will expand its participation in charity projects of Kazakhstan. “We will continue supporting the veterans and children who need medical treatment abroad. Last year we helped transport 130 children. In January we have already transported 11 children for treatment. We will also continue cooperating with charity foundations,” he added.