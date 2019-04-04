Air Astana wins 2019 TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice award for airlines

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Air Astana has again been recognized as a winner in the 2019 TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines, ranking in two categories - Travellers Choice Regional Airline Asia and Travellers' Choice Passenger Comfort Asia, Kazinform has learnt from the company's press service.

The airline has retained the award for Regional Airline Asia reflecting the airline's Customer Service, Cabin Cleanliness, Food & Beverage, Seat Comfort, Value for Money, Check-in and In-Flight Entertainment and has also been recognized the best in a new category - the Travellers Choice for Passenger Comfort, which reflects the ratings that travellers have given for Seat Comfort and Legroom. Award winners were determined using an algorithm that took into account the quantity and quality of airline reviews and ratings submitted by travellers worldwide over a 12 month period (Jan-Dec 2018).

"Air Astana has always been dedicated to delivering the very highest standards of service to its passengers and I'm naturally delighted for Air Astana being named a Travellers' Choice Airlines winner again this year" - said Peter Foster, President and CEO of Air Astana. "I'd like to sincerely thank every one of our passengers around the globe, who submitted a review to TripAdvisor following their flight and look forward to your continued support for Air Astana".

About TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice Awards

The Travellers' Choice awards for airlines recognizes the best airlines in seven regions including Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, South Pacific & Oceana, Africa & Indian Ocean, and the Middle East. The awards also recognize the top airlines in four distinct service classes: International First Class, Business Class, Premium Economy and Economy. The hallmarks of Travellers' Choice award winners are outstanding service, quality and value.