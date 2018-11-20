EN
    11:12, 20 November 2018 | GMT +6

    Air Astana wins Best International HR Brand 2018

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Air Astana received the "Best International HR Brand 2018" award in the digital solutions category at the HR WOW! HR_KZ event in Almaty last week, with most votes from guests and participants, Kazinform has learnt from the company's press service. 

    Air Astana also recently won at the HR-brand Central Asia awards in World category, where the judging panel were highly impressed by the KC Recognition initiative - IT system, where staff members can credit or thank working colleagues.

    In addition to the above achievements, Air Astana has been ranked highly by Universum, the global leader in employer branding, for the past three years.

    In addition, Air Astana Vice President HR and Administration, Evgeniya Ni, won "Best HRD" award within VI Kazakhstani HR forum 2018.

     

     

