Air Astana wins most dynamic carrier award from Pulkovo airport

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Air Astana has received ‘The most dynamic carrier in the CIS' award from Pulkovo Airport for the second consecutive year. The award was made at a ceremony held in St. Petersburg on January 25, 2018, which attracted a large attendance from air transport industry representatives based in the city and surrounding region, the company's press service said in a statement.

Air Astana traffic at Pulkovo airport grew dramatically from 36,000 passengers to 134,000 by the end of 2017, which is almost 37% higher than in 2016). Aircraft movements for the year increased by 35% to more than 1,300 operations for 2017.



Air Astana operates daily flights from Almaty and Astana to St. Petersburg using Airbus A320 Family aircraft. The airline offers convenient connections for passengers travelling from St. Petersburg via Almaty to Bangkok, Delhi, Dubai, Dushanbe, Bishkek, Hong Kong, Seoul, Tehran, Kuala Lumpur, Beijing and Urumqi and via Astana to Bangkok, Delhi, Bishkek, Seoul, Beijing, Tashkent and Urumqi. The services from Almaty and Astana to St. Petersburg were launched in 2010 and 2012, respectively.