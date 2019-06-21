EN
    19:15, 21 June 2019 | GMT +6

    Air Astana wins Skytrax World Airline Award 8 years in a row

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Air Astana, the flag carrier of Kazakhstan, has been recognized for 4 Star service excellence, retaining the accolade of "Best Airline in Central Asia and India" in the Skytrax World Airline Awards for the eighth consecutive year. The prestigious awards ceremony took place at the 53rd edition of the Paris Air Show at Le Bourget on 18 June 2019, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the company.

    The Skytrax World Airline Awards are recognised throughout the world as a valued benchmarking tool that is independent, impartial and global. The survey measures passenger satisfaction among business and leisure travellers, across all cabins (First Class, Business Class, Premium Economy Class and Economy class).

    Over 21 million air travellers were surveyed about their experiences with airlines on the ground and in the air over a 10-month period. The survey measured passenger satisfaction across a wide range of performance indicators of airline front-line product and service, including check-in, boarding, on-board seat comfort, cabin cleanliness, food, beverages, in-flight entertainment and staff service. The survey covered 300 airlines, from the largest international airlines to smaller domestic carriers.

    "Skytrax is the Gold Standard for airline service so we are delighted to have yet again won our regional league which covers a vast area of the globe and includes many excellent airlines. I am very grateful to our customers and to my colleagues", - said Peter Foster, President and CEO of Air Astana.

