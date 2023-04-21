EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:00, 21 April 2023 | GMT +6

    Air China resumes flights to Kazakhstan

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Air China air carrier will resume direct flights to Kazakhstan since April 21 en route Beijing-Xi'an-Astana three times a week, Kazinform quotes the Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee’s press service.

    The flights will be operated by Airbus A320.

    Air Astana plans to increase flight frequencies en route Almaty-Beijing from six to seven. Almaty-Chengdu flights will be performed twice a week. There will be two flights connecting Astana and Beijing instead of one.

    Flights between Kazakhstan and China will grow from 13 to 19 a week. Besides, China Southern Airlines will fly en route Astana-Urumqi twice and Almaty-Urumqi three times a week.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Transport China Tourism and Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!