EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:30, 14 April 2017 | GMT +6

    Air China suspends flights to Pyongyang — media

    None
    None
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM Air China, the only Chinese carrier with regular services to North Korea, will suspend flights between Beijing and Pyongyang from April 17, the state broadcaster CCTV said on Friday.

    The last flight to Pyongyang took place on April 14. The air carrier did not specify when the flights will be resumed.

    The flights between the Chinese and North Korean capitals were earlier available on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Sometimes the company had to cancel flights due to the lack of passengers.

    Source: TASS .

    Tags:
    World News China
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!