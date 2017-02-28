Air China to start regular flights between Beijing and Astana before EXPO

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - In June 2017 Air China will start regular flights between Beijing and Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports from China.

According to the Minister for Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Zhenis Kassymbek, the two countries also agreed to increase the number of flights from Kazakhstan to China and back. In particular, number of flights from Almaty to Beijing will be increased from 5 to 7, and from Astana to Beijing - from 3 to 4 a week.