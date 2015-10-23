Air Force flag of Kazakhstan travelled 156 times around the globe (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 156 times - this is the exact number of times the flag of the Air Forces of Kazakhstan traveled around the globe with Air Force Colonel Aidyn Aimbetov.

The spaceman of Kazakhstan, fighter pilot of the Air Force of Kazakhstan, presented the flag he took to space to his colleagues, pilots of Kazakhstan, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan informs.

A meeting of military pilots of Kazakhstan with Kazakhstani spaceman, fighter pilot, Air Force Colonel Aidyn Aimbetov took place in Astana today.

"During the space travel Aidyn Aimbetov did a number of physical experiments and took the flag of Kazakhstan to space with him. Besides, he also took the flag of the Air Force of Kazakhstan to space. Colonel Aimbetov is definitely among the heroes of Kazakhstan," Colonel Yerken Dzhumagaliyev said.

"Everything I achieved is also an achievement of my teachers. They taught me to be the right officer. The spacemen who traveled to space with me noted a high level of training of our pilots," A. Aimbetov stressed.