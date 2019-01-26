EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:15, 26 January 2019 | GMT +6

    Air India plane made emergency landing at Astana Airport

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A plane belonging to Air India made an emergency landing at the Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport on Saturday at 07:30am, Kazinform reports.

    As the airport's press service informs, a pilot of Boeing 777 flying en route Delhi-Chicago asked for emergency landing because of ill health of a passenger (woman).null

    "The woman accompanied by two relatives was taken to the Municipal Hospital No.2. She suffers from asthma," a press release reads.

    341 passengers and 19 crew members were onboard the aircraft.

    The plane departed from Astana to Chicago at 12:03pm.null

    Tags:
    Astana Incidents Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!