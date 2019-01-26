14:15, 26 January 2019 | GMT +6
Air India plane made emergency landing at Astana Airport
ASTANA. KAZINFORM A plane belonging to Air India made an emergency landing at the Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport on Saturday at 07:30am, Kazinform reports.
As the airport's press service informs, a pilot of Boeing 777 flying en route Delhi-Chicago asked for emergency landing because of ill health of a passenger (woman).
"The woman accompanied by two relatives was taken to the Municipal Hospital No.2. She suffers from asthma," a press release reads.
341 passengers and 19 crew members were onboard the aircraft.
The plane departed from Astana to Chicago at 12:03pm.