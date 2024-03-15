Air temperature in Kazakhstan to rise as high as 20 °

Mets issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for March 16-18, Kazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet.

Unsteady weather will set the tone bringing heavy snowfalls and rain to West Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions on March 18, heavy downpours to Mangistau region on March 16-17. The country’s west, northwest, and east are also expected to brace for precipitation on March 17-18.

Weather without precipitation will persist in Turkistan region on March 16-17, and on March 17-18 in the northern, southeastern, and central regions of Kazakhstan.

High wind, fog, ice-slick, and ground blizzards are expected locally.

Air temperature is forecast to rise as high as 20 degrees Celsius in the south, and 8 degrees in the north.