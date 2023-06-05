EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:15, 05 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Air temperature in N Kazakhstan sets new high in more than 85 years

    None
    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan sets a new high-temperature record in more than 85 years with the mercury rising as high as 36.3 and 37.5 degrees Celsius on June 2, 3 and 4, Kazinform reports.

    Air temperatures soared to record levels by 31.1-3.4 degrees above normal locally.

    Mets predicted the scorching heat will persist in the region over the next few days. Air temperature will drop no earlier than June 7.


    Tags:
    Environment North Kazakhstan region Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!