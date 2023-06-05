Air temperature in N Kazakhstan sets new high in more than 85 years

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan sets a new high-temperature record in more than 85 years with the mercury rising as high as 36.3 and 37.5 degrees Celsius on June 2, 3 and 4, Kazinform reports.

Air temperatures soared to record levels by 31.1-3.4 degrees above normal locally.

Mets predicted the scorching heat will persist in the region over the next few days. Air temperature will drop no earlier than June 7.