TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    13:27, 12 August 2019 | GMT +6

    Air temperature to drop in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet Weather Service forecasts a drop in temperature in the country’s north in three days to come, Kazinform reports.

    The approaching cyclone will trigger off rains in the north, east and southeast of Kazakhstan, causing locally heavy downpours, thunderstorms, squalls and hail.

    Air temperature will range +20+25 degrees Celsius in the northern regions of Kazakhstan, while the west and southwest will enjoy weather without precipitations, Kazhydromet said in a statement.

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
