Air temperature to rise as high as 21 °C in N Kazakhstan

The average air temperature in North Kazakhstan in April will be 4.2-5.2 °C, which is normal. Unsteady weather is expected across the region in the first and second decades of April with frequent fluctuations in air temperature, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Air temperature will range between 0-5°C and +1+6°C at night, +4+6°C and +10+15°C during the day in the first decade, Kazhydromet said in a statement. Air temperature will drop to -5°C at nighttime and from +11+16°C to +2+7 °C at the beginning of the second decade. Then mercury will hit +12+17°C in daylight.

In the third decade air temperature will rise as high as +16+21°C during the day and +6+11°C at night.

Precipitation will fall near-normal in the greater part of the region of 19-30 mm with above-normal expected in several parts of the region.