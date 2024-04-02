EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:51, 02 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Air temperature to rise as high as 21 °C in N Kazakhstan

    blossoms
    Photo credit:Maxat Shagyrbai/Kazinform

    The average air temperature in North Kazakhstan in April will be 4.2-5.2 °C, which is normal. Unsteady weather is expected across the region in the first and second decades of April with frequent fluctuations in air temperature, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Air temperature will range between 0-5°C and +1+6°C at night, +4+6°C and +10+15°C during the day in the first decade, Kazhydromet said in a statement. Air temperature will drop to -5°C at nighttime and from +11+16°C to +2+7 °C at the beginning of the second decade. Then mercury will hit +12+17°C in daylight.

    In the third decade air temperature will rise as high as +16+21°C during the day and +6+11°C at night.

    Precipitation will fall near-normal in the greater part of the region of 19-30 mm with above-normal expected in several parts of the region.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan North Kazakhstan region Weather in Kazakhstan Regions
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!