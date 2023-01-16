EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:35, 16 January 2023 | GMT +6

    Air tickets in Kazakhstan go 17% up

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of the end of December 2022 air travel grew by 18.8%, energyprom.kz reads.

    Airfares rose most in West Kazakhstan region by 67%, 57.3% in Abai region, and 43.2% in Kostanay region.

    Ulytau and Almaty regions recorded a decrease in airline tickets price by 20.8% and 3.9%, correspondingly.

    For the past January-December air companies carried 11 million passengers which is 16.5% more as compared to 2021. The passenger traffic in Almaty hit 7.4 million, 3 million in Shymkent, and 562,500 in Astana.

    The passenger turnover reached 20.1 billion passengers/km which is 35.7% more against 2021.


    Tags:
    Economy Travel Tourism Transport Tourism and Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!