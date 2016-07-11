Air traffic between Russia and Turkey is gradually recovering

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Two flights of Turkish Airlines from Antalya resort town landed in Moscow, according to online data of Moscow's Vnukovo Airport. A flight from Istanbul airport to Moscow also landed this morning. These are the first flights from Turkey that landed in Moscow after the coup attempt.

Russia has currently restricted flights to Turkey. However, Russian and Turkish air carriers may continue performing flights from Turkey, the Russian aviation authority said earlier.

Russian flag carrier Airport will start delivering Russians trapped in Istanbul and Antalya today. SU2134 Moscow - Istanbul flight will take passengers in Istanbul and return back to Moscow on July 18, Aeroflot spokesperson told TASS earlier.

SU2142 flight will depart from Moscow to Antalya on July 18.

According to the latest reports, the death toll in Turkey has climbed to 265 and about 1,440 more were injured as a result of the coup attempt.

