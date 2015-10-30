EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:10, 30 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Airbus Group Vice President meets with top Kazakhstani official

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has met today with Airbus Gorup Vice President for CIS countries Silvere Delaunay, primeminister.kz reports.

    The meeting was held prior to President Nursultan Nazarbayev's visit to France. At the meeting, the sides discussed the implementation of joint projects with Airbus Group and outlined the key areas of further cooperation. Airbus Group is a multinational aerospace and defense corporation. In Kazakhstan, the group works on several projects, including Eurocopter Kazakhstan Engineering, and cooperates with Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary JSC.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and France Government News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!