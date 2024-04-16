Airbus rolls out first A400M aircraft built for Kazakhstan

Airbus has put the finishing touches on Kazakhstan’s first A400M military aircraft soon to be delivered to the country, Kazinform News Agency reports.

“The first A400M for the Republic of Kazakhstan has rolled out of the AirbusDefence paint shop,” the company said in a statement in its official X account.

⚠️ Wet paint 🎨

✅ The first #A400M for the Republic of Kazakhstan 🇰🇿 has rolled out of the @AirbusDefence paint shop.

✈️ MSN 139

📆 delivery in 2024

2️⃣ Kazakhstan has ordered two A400M pic.twitter.com/RnTr28ZRhK — Airbus Defence (@AirbusDefence) April 15, 2024

The exact date of the aircraft transfer is still unknown. This is the first of two A400M transport aircrafts ordered by Kazakhstan from Airbus.

A400M aircraft is a four-engine turboprop military aircraft with capability to transport cargo to isolated and remote areas. It is expected to enhance the mobility of Kazakhstan’s armed forces.

This month Kazakhstan was hit with colossal floods affecting several regions of the country. The addition of two A400M aircrafts to its fleet will facilitate emergency relief operations during floods and other natural disasters in the future.