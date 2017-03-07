Aircraft makes emergency landing in Almaty due to engine failure

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Air Astana's KC672 that was flying from Astana to Almaty, made an emergency landing in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press service of Almaty International.

"On March 7, Boeing 757-200 of Air Astana that was operating flight KC672 from Astana to Almaty, requested an emergency landing due to the failure of one of the engines. The aircraft landed safely at Almaty airport at 11:00 am", the statement reads.

It is the second incident this month. On March 5, an aircraft that was en route from Almaty to Uralsk, also gave a distress signal. The crew decided to divert to Aktobe.