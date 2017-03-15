Airline passenger's headphones catch fire midflight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Australian authorities will investigate why a pair of battery-powered headphones caught fire two hours into a flight between Beijing and Melbourne, blackening and blistering a female passenger's face and hands, Kazinform has learnt from CNN.

The woman was sleeping and listening to music about two hours into the trip when she heard an explosion.



The woman, who was not identified, said she tore off the headphones and threw them to the floor, where she saw they were shooting off sparks and small flames.



"As I went to stamp my foot on them the flight attendants were already there with a bucket of water to pour on them. They put them into the bucket at the rear of the plane," she said.



They couldn't remove all of the headphones however -- both the battery and cover had melted into the aircraft floor.



Peter Gibson, communications manager for Australia's Civil Aviation Safety Authority, told they would be investigating the incident.

