Airline Vueling cancels over 60 flights over controllers strike in France

MADRID. KAZINFORM - The Spanish low-cost airline Vueling canceled 66 flights and warned passengers that there might be "restrictions in normal operations" on July 4-6 due to the mass strike in France.

The Spanish low-cost airline Vueling canceled at least 66 flights on Tuesday due to the air traffic controllers' strike in France.

Earlier this month, the airline warned passengers that there might be "restrictions in normal operations" on July 4-6 due to the mass strike in France.

As many as 18 Tuesday flights are Barcelona-bound, 22 are related to other Spanish cities, including Valencia, Alicante, Palma de Mallorca, Malaga, Ibiza and Seville, according to the flight schedule published on the airline's website.

In recent weeks, the French air traffic controllers have held dozens of strikes, causing travel chaos. On Tuesday, dozens of flights to and from domestic airports, mainly on low-cost airlines, as well as those flying in French airspace, were canceled.

In Spain, the Iberia airline also canceled a number of Madrid-bound flights, while Ryanair canceled a total of 102 flights over France, which would affect about 18,000, according to the airline's statement.

Source: Sputniknews.com