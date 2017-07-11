EN
    20:32, 11 July 2017 | GMT +6

    Airliner with Dimash Kudaibergen's image to fly in China

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The passenger jet, which will perform the first flight from Shanghai to Beijing on August 22, will bear the name of Dimash Kudaibergen, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    PR manager of Dimash, Alpamys Sharimov, told about that in his Facebook post. TianDao and Eastern company will jointly start operating flights by a plane dedicated to the online game "Moonlight blade", to which Dimash wrote a sound track titled "Time. Sea". On the plane there will be a portrait of Dimash.

    "A large aircraft will now turn into a brand under the name of the young Kazakh singer. To all admirers of Dimash: Dears, my congratulations!! », Sharimov posted.

    It is worthwhile noting that, in 2012, Air Astana airline, Kazakhstan, appropriated to its aircrafts the names of the great composer Dina Nurpeissova, People's Artist of the Kazakh Soviet Socialist Republic Kulyash Baiseitova, Heroes of the Soviet Union Aliya Moldagulova and Manshuk Mametova. The tradition of giving names of outstanding people to aircrafts exists in other countries.

     

