    21:50, 06 March 2020 | GMT +6

    Airlines could face losses of $113 billion globally

    BANGKOK. KAZINFORM The commercial air transport sector could face losses of up to $113 billion in the case of an extensive spread of the novel coronavirus, the International Air Transport Association warned in a report published Thursday, EFE reported.

    «The turn of events as a result of COVID-19 is almost without precedent. In little over two months, the industry’s prospects in much of the world have taken a dramatic turn for the worse,» Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s Director General and CEO said in a statement.


    World News
