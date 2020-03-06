Airlines could face losses of $113 billion globally

BANGKOK. KAZINFORM The commercial air transport sector could face losses of up to $113 billion in the case of an extensive spread of the novel coronavirus, the International Air Transport Association warned in a report published Thursday, EFE reported.

«The turn of events as a result of COVID-19 is almost without precedent. In little over two months, the industry’s prospects in much of the world have taken a dramatic turn for the worse,» Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s Director General and CEO said in a statement.