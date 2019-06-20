Airplane crashes in Akmola region

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - An AN-2 airplane has crashed in Akmola region earlier this morning, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Emergencies Committee of the Internal Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

"The AN-2 airplane crashed at approximately 10:00 am local time on June 20, 10 kilometers of Rodina village in Akmola region while spraying chemical fertilizers," the press service said in a statement.



According to reports, as a result of the crash, the pilot was killed and two crew members were injured and suffered thermal burns. They were rushed to a hospital.



The cause of the incident is to be determined.