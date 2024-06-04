Airport modernization starts in Balkhash

The reconstruction of the taxiway and apron at the Balkhash town airport is underway. The total cost of the project is estimated to be 3.8 billion tenge, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The general contractor, Kazakhdorstroy LLP, has mobilized resources, engaged a significant amount of specialized equipment, engineering, and technical personnel, and initiated construction and installation activities.

The milling of the asphalt concrete pavement is now 98% complete, the taxiway base is being dismantled (40%) and the subgrade is being prepared. The installation of the concrete pavement is scheduled for June 15 this year.

The Ministry of Transport noted the airport terminal is planned to be overhauled and a building for the special transportation service to be constructed. It is anticipated that the modernization of the airport infrastructure will facilitate the growth of the town and make the region more attractive for tourists. The Balkhash airport was constructed in 1967 and underwent its most recent renovation in 2007.