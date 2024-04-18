Aisha Sairan of Kazakhstan tops ATF U16 Ranking

The Asian Tennis Federation has issued its latest U16 ranking, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Aisha Sairan of Kazakhstan moved to first place of the latest ATF Girls’ U16 Ranking. Coming in second is another Kazakhstani Adelina Mamanfina.

Kazakhstani Rodion Traigel rose to 27th spot in the updated Tennis Europe Boys’ U14 Ranking. Robert Kaminskiy of Kazakhstan retained his 42nd spot. Ansar Nietkaliyev ranks 69th, Akhmadi Makhanov 111th (up 74 spots) and Diyas Tulepbergenov – 116th (+44).

As for girls, Ruslana Ruslanova occupies 80th spot.

Kazakhstani Amir Omarkhanov and Daniyal Rakhmatullayev are placed 13th and 68th, respectively, in the ITF Juniors Boys Rankings. Sonya Zhienbayeva and Asylzhan Arystanbekova rank 30th and 41st in the ITF Juniors Girls Rankings.