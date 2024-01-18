Aishakh, Ailuna and Ailana - first triplets born this year in Shymkent

The Shymkent couple welcomed two healthy baby girls and a son, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the city akimat’s press service.

The 37-year-old Aigerim and her husband Yerbol are celebrating the new title of a family with many children as they also have an elder daughter.

The babies were born at 35 weeks of gestation via a caesarian section. Two babies were born weighing 2,600 grams and one more weighing 1,500 grams. Last year 31,337 babies were born in Shymkent last year, of which 15,191 are girls.