    12:44, 18 January 2024 | GMT +6

    Aishakh, Ailuna and Ailana - first triplets born this year in Shymkent

    Set of triplet babies
    Photo credit: Shymkent akimat's press service

    The Shymkent couple welcomed two healthy baby girls and a son, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the city akimat’s press service.

    The 37-year-old Aigerim and her husband Yerbol are celebrating the new title of a family with many children as they also have an elder daughter.

    The babies were born at 35 weeks of gestation via a caesarian section. Two babies were born weighing 2,600 grams and one more weighing 1,500 grams. Last year 31,337 babies were born in Shymkent last year, of which 15,191 are girls.

    Healthcare Shymkent
