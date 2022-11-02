Aisulu Yerniyazova appointed Student Ombudsman of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Aisulu Yerniyazova has been appointed Advisor to the Minister of Science and Higher Education for Youth Affairs – Student Ombudsman.

Aisulu Yerniyazova is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University. She holds a master’s degree in journalism. In 2021, she obtained PhD in Project Management from the Higher School of Business and Economics.

In 2016-2017, she led G-38 Fund of Youth Leaders.

In 2017-2018, she headed the Youth Policy Center at the University of International Business.

In 2018-2021, Aisulu Yerniyazova was the Chairperson of the League of Volunteers of Kazakhstan.

In 2021-2022, she was the Director for Social Development at the International Educational Corporation.

Since 2022, she has been Deputy Chairperson of Jas Otan Youth Wing of AMANAT Party.

She is also a member of the Presidential Youth Policy Council.



